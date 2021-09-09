Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 36

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday September 9, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 2 – September 8, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
07-09-2021     Spirit     VLCC     28-10-1998     Undisclosed    
04-09-2021     Amal 1     HANDYMAX     01-01-1987     Saqr Logistics    
04-09-2021     North Energy     LARGE LNG     19-10-1983     Bank of Communications Financial Leasing    
04-09-2021     Sea Glamour     SUEZMAX     22-05-2000     Benchmark Ship Management    
03-09-2021     Andromeda     GEN CARGO     01-01-1979     Andromeda Shipmanagement    
03-09-2021     South Energy     LARGE LNG     01-05-1980     Bank of Communications Financial Leasing    
02-09-2021     Sallie Knutsen     SUEZMAX     30-04-1999     Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com