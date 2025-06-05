Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 22

Thursday June 5, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 29 – June 4, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
30-05-2025     Cuyahoga     SMALL HANDY     01-01-1943     Lower Lakes Towing    
30-05-2025     Huaquan     AHTS     21-03-1984     Jia Hang Shipping    
30-05-2025     Fundy Paradise     ROPAX FERRY     01-04-1971     Undisclosed    
31-05-2025     Basen     GEN CARGO     01-06-1966     Sealg AS    
31-05-2025     Abraham M     HANDY BULKER     10-09-1996     Mansour Management Gemi Acent    

 

