Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 29
Thursday July 21, 2022
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales July 14 – July 20, 2022
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|18-07-2022
|WFD 400
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-10-1976
|White Fleet Drilling
|15-07-2022
|Pacific Marine
|SMALL TANKER
|01-01-1979
|PC Marine 1992
|14-07-2022
|Seamec III
|DIVE SUPPORT
|19-04-1983
|Seamec Ltd
|14-07-2022
|HAL Anant
|DIVE SUPPORT
|05-06-1982
|HAL Offshore