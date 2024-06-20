Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 24

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 20, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 13 – June 19, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
15-06-2024     St Anthony De Padua     ROPAX FERRY     19-03-1986     2GO    
15-06-2024     MSC Grace F     MPP     27-06-1991     MSC    
15-06-2024     Wan Tong     REEFER     29-01-1990     Undisclosed    
14-06-2024     MSC Tia II     HANDY CONTAINER     07-05-1999     Undisclosed    

