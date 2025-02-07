Hyundai Mipo Begins Construction of Purus Ammonia-Ready Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 45,000 m3 capacity gas carrier will be delivered by 2026. Image Credit: Purus

South Korea's Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has started building maritime firm Purus's first ammonia-ready gas carrier.

The 45,000 m3 capacity vessel, part of a two-ship order placed in September 2024, is expected to join Purus's fleet in 2026, Purus said in a LinkedIn post.

The steel-cutting ceremony took place on Wednesday.

Both vessels will be ammonia-ready, meaning they can be retrofitted to run on ammonia in the future.

"They are flexibly designed to be Ammonia dual-fuel ready, including deck fuel tanks prepared for Ammonia dual-fuel retrofit in the future," Purus said.

Last month, Purus's gas carrier Green Power carried out the first ammonia-LPG co-shipment to Europe.

It was also used by Trafigura to demonstrate the first ship-to-ship ammonia transfer off Ceuta in July 2024.