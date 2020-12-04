India's Petronet to Establish LNG Bunkering Unit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petronet's expansion plans would bring an LNG bunkering hub to Kochi. File Image / Pixabay

Indian gas producer Petronet plans to set up an LNG bunkering unit, according to price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

The subsidiary will focus on LNG bunkering at Petronet's Kochi terminal, Platts reported Thursday, citing company sources.

The company is also 'at an advanced stage of discussion' to acquire an LNG bunker barge, Platts said.

Adding an LNG bunkering hub at Kochi would be a significant milestone in the development of natural gas as an alternative bunker fuel in Asia. LNG bunkering infrastructure has thus far been much quicker to develop in Europe than in Asia.

Singapore held a naming ceremony for its first LNG bunker barge in October, and plans to have up to four LNG bunker suppliers operating by early next year.