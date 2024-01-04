Evergreen, Shanghai Sign MoU on Green Methanol

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Box shipping company Evergreen which ordered a slate of dual-fuel ships last year has signed a memorandum of understanding with the port of Shanghai to develop the supply of green methanol bunker fuel to its ships.

The agreement was made in December, according to website the chemanalyst.

Shanghai International Port Group will handle the physical supply and bunkering services for the dual fuel ships.

Looking ahead, the group said that the move was part of a broader strategy to develop a comprehensive green methanol industry chain.

Green methanol is distinct from blue methanol as it is produced from biomass or captured carbon dioxide and green hydrogen. Blue methanol is made using blue hydrogen in combination with carbon capture technology.