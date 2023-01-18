Orion Bunkers Inks MGO Supply Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday January 18, 2023

Pakistan physical marine fuel supplier Orion Bunkers says it has signed an exclusive MGO supply deal with a local refinery.

The move should help ease both availability and price concerns for LSMGO in Pakistan, Zishan Arshad, Director Bunkers, told Ship & Bunker.

"The LSMGO is sold against DMA 2010 specs and at the moment indications are around $1095/mt - so far the cheapest in the region," Arshad added.

For comparison, LSMGO in Fujairah is currently around $1170/mt, according to Ship & Bunker data.

The physical supplier recently switched its principal entity to Dubai-based Orion Bunkers DMCC as well as updating its main contact email address.

