Biofuels Excluded from Rotterdam's New Incentive Scheme for Bunkering Sustainable Shipping Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Boudewijn Siemons, COO and CEO a.i. of the Port of Rotterdam. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The Port of Rotterdam today unveiled a new incentive scheme to promote the bunkering of Sustainable marine fuels.

To qualify, a ship has to bunker alternative fuels in Rotterdam with a reduction in greenhouse gases of at least 90%.

Biofuel blends have been notably excluded from the types of bunker fuel that vessels can lift to qualify for a reduction in their port fees, as has marine gas oil and marine diesel oil, with the port saying "that market is already mature in Rotterdam."

Biofuels are proving a very popular choice for vessel operators looking to reduce their GHG footprint as they typically reduce net emissions without requiring any modifications to the vessel.

Rather, the Port suggests green methanol or ammonia as potential qualifying fuels.

Exact details on the port fee reduction was not given, only that it would be 'substantial'.

The Port says that the scheme has been introduced to support the recently announced Zero Emissions Maritime Buyers Alliance (ZEMBA) founded earlier this year by brands including Amazon and Patagonia to promote demand for zero-emission vessels.

ZEMBA last month launched a Request for Proposals (RfP) for 600,000 twenty-foot containers (TEUs) over a three-year period on ocean vessels powered by zero-emission fuels.

There are currently no ammonia powered container ships in the global fleet, while the naming ceremony for the world's first green methanol-powered containership took place last month.

Still, despite the current lack of vessels that can take immediate advantage of the new scheme, Boudewijn Siemons, COO and CEO a.i. of the Port of Rotterdam, rightly highlights the importance of putting such schemes in place.

"It is vital that the shipping industry makes the switch to zero-emission fuels," he said.

"The ZEMBA consortium has launched a fantastic initiative with a willingness to pay carriers a premium for the use of zero-emission fuels, which are still more expensive than traditional fuels. With the additional support from our side we want to give carriers maximum incentive to make this switch."