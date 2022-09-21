Fujairah August Bunker Sales Gain 2.9% on Year to Three-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunkering port after Singapore and Rotterdam. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: S&P Global Commodity Insights / FOIZ

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah gained 2.9% on the year last month, reaching the highest level since May.

Total sales excluding lubricants jumped by 2.9% on the year to 723,418 m3 in August, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The total was up by 8.8% from July's level.

Singapore's total sales gained 1.1% on the year last month, while Panama's surged by 21%.

180 CST VLSFO sales in Fujairah sank by 70% on the year to 528 m3, 380 CST VLSFO rose by 1.5% to 549,205 m3, HSFO jumped by 10.2% to 142,548 m3, MGO dropped by 27.5% to 1,607 m3 and LSMGO advanced by 3% to 29,530 m3.

HSFO took a 19.7% share of the total market last month, up from 18.4% a year earlier.