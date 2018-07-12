Dutch Operator Aims for 35% CO2 Reduction by Switching to Biofuel Bunkers

Dirk Kronemeijer, CEO of GoodFuels. Image Credit: GoodFuels

Dutch operator Boskalis Nederland says it is aiming to reduce its CO2 emissions by 35% following the formation of a long-term partnership with biofuel bunker manufacturer GoodFuels.

The pair have been working together since 2015.

"After the successful evaluation of the extensive pilot program, we are proud to continue our partnership by using biofuels on Boskalis' equipment in the Netherlands, thus further reducing CO2 emissions," says Dirk Kronemeijer, CEO of GoodFuels.

"History has shown that we were right to embark on our pioneering partnership in 2015. Three years later our advanced biofuels have become one of the most important means for reducing the CO2 footprint of the shipping and heavy road transport industries in the next decade. This view was recently reconfirmed by the IMO and the OECD."

With the Shipping industry having pledged to reduce its emissions at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008 levels, sustainable biofuels are seen as having an important role as a future marine fuel.

Boskalis says its trials have shown sustainable biofuels can reduce CO2 emissions by 90% compared to traditional fossil fuels.

Goodfuels says its biofuels are made out of "pure sustainable residual flows that do not compete with the food chain or result in the deforestation of rainforests."

"The launch of the Boskalis on Bio program has provided Boskalis and Goodfuels with a great deal of knowledge and experience with regards to the use of advanced biofuels. We look forward to continuing the partnership and achieving a substantial reduction in CO2 emissions from our equipment in the Netherlands while making an important contribution to the sustainable realisation of infrastructure projects for our clients in the Netherlands," said Richard Rijper, Managing Director of Boskalis Nederland.