S&B ANALYSIS: WFS and TFG: A Tale of Two Margins

by Jack Jordan, Managing Editor, Ship & Bunker

Bunker profit margins for new supplier TFG Marine appear to be less than half the level of the marine division of World Fuel Services, according to an analysis of the two firms' performance in the first nine months of 2020.

Mixed Margins

According to the account given of TFG's earnings in shipping company Golden Ocean's filings this year, the company saw overall profit of $4 million over the first three quarters.

TFG has been expanding steadily over the year, and now says its bunker sales have reached 540,000 mt/month. Assuming a lower 300,000 mt/month average for the first nine months of the year, reflecting a slower start before all of its operations were up and running, the company saw a profit margin of $1.48/mt on its bunker sales over the period.

Few bunker suppliers provide enough transparency on their sales to calculate margins on a quarterly basis, but New York-listed World Fuel Services (WFS) does.

WFS, one of the world's largest suppliers, reported an income of $55.4 million from its marine segment in the first three quarters, and 13.261 million mt of sales, giving a profit margin of $4.18/mt.

Differing Strategies

The discrepancy reflects the two firms differing strategies in 2020. WFS has allowed its sales to collapse from 15.8 million mt in the first three quarters of 2019, but has seen margins climb by almost 50% from the $2.79/mt seen then.

The company has been in a position to be more choosy about the business it does, particularly at the start of the year with a high logistics premium on bunker sales given by IMO 2020 boosting profits.

“ The largest driver of the volume decline came from a reduction in low-margin, low-return activity in Asia. Ira Birns

After its first-quarter earnings, CFO Ira Birns said its falling volumes were coming from cutting 'low-margin, low-return activity in Asia'. The firm saw a marine margin of $6.92/mt for those three months.

The company has spent several years on streamlining along these lines; its second-quarter sales total of 4 million mt was the lowest quarterly level reported since at least 2014, and less than half the level seen three years earlier. Seen in that context after several years of cutting costs, the $4.18/mt margin achieved so far this year appears more lacklustre.

Aggressive Expansion

Meanwhile TFG, newly set up by Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean at the end of last year, has been keen to grow its business this year, winning its supplier's licence in Singapore in April and announcing US Gulf and Northwest European expansions since then.

Market sources have told Ship & Bunker that TFG has been taking an aggressive approach to sales in all of the ports in which it operates recently.

That focus on growing volumes will inevitably have led to weak margins in a year when COVID-19 has seen the overall size of the global market shrink.

The trick for TFG will be to see whether the overall recovery in the bunker market in the fourth quarter can see it return to profit after its third-quarter loss.